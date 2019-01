Share:

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 239 culprits including 53 proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway, last week. According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered stolen car, 2127 liters liquor, 24100 grams chars, 1013 grams heroin, one Kalashnikov, five riffles, 12 guns, 52 pistols and 526 bullets from their possession. The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.