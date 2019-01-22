Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, Monday called on Commander Bahrain National Guards Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He also held separate meetings with Commander Bahrain Coast Guards Major General Ala Abdulla Seyadi and Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Commodore Mohammed Yousef Al Asam, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Upon his arrival at Royal Bahrain Naval Force Headquarters at Manama, the Admiral was received by his counterpart Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During the meeting, discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were discussed.

Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol was also highlighted.

The Naval Chief briefed Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which is being hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi in February 2019.

Commodore Mohammed Yousef Al Asam highly appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Naval Chief was also given briefings on Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met Commander Bahrain National Guards Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Commander Bahrain Coast Guards Major General Ala Abdulla Seyadi.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including defence and security collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining maritime peace and security.

The dignitaries acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, based on strong foundations and historical ties and lauded PN efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Bahrain Defence Forces and Coast Guard.

The Naval Chief’s visit would greatly augment bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.