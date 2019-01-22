Share:

CHINIOT-Police have solved the mystery behind the murder of a youth after abduction within 48 hours. The killer has turned out to be a fried of the deceased.

Police said that they had arrested Ali Hassan, s/o Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Ahmadpura, with the help of call data. The accused confessed to killing the deceased, saying that he was his friend and he called him to a deserted place for meeting. On a difference of opinion, a quarrel arose between the two, and he bricked him to death.

It may be recalled that a boy was found murdered in an isolated place. Class-IX student Adeel Ahmed, 16, son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Mohallah Ahmed Pura, went to a local market to buy fodder for his horse on Thursday evening, but he did not return.

At midnight, police found a seriously injured boy in the same locality which was hospitalised, but he succumbed to his injuries at DHQ hospital. The body carried severe torture marks while two bricks and two blood-stained clothes were also recovered from the crime scene.

City police registered a case and handed over the body to heirs; and also constituted a three-member investigation team headed by SI Israr Ahmed who traced out the murderer with the help of mobile data.