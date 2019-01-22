Share:

The two policemen have been suspended after being found guilty in an inquiry into Korangi shootout that injured a couple few days back in Karachi.

The inquiry report was ordered by Sindh IGP, Kaleem Imam after taking notice of the matter. “The couple got injured in firing of a policeman over the accused, who snatched a SMG of his fellow cop,” the inquiry report read.

The inquiry committee has also recommended the authorities concerned to lodge case against the guilty cops. An eyewitness, Shafqat Zareen, on Sunday, had claimed that the couple was shot and injured by the police personnel.

Shafqat Zareen told the journalists that his sister and brother-in-law were injured by the bullets of police officials. Zareen said that as the couple went outside their house, they listen the sounds of gun shots and rushed to the gate, where he saw police personnel running towards them.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Ali Raza said that they were probing into the incident and added that the police officials were chasing the suspects who had snatched their government’s weapon. He said that they had recovered a government weapon and a spent bullet shell from the scene.