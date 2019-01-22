Share:

Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Ltd was privatized in 2004 in the regime of President Pervaiz Mushrraf. A UAE based company viz M/s. Etisalat had purchased 26% shares of PTCL while 62% shares owned by Government of Pakistan and 12% by General public of Pakistan. Later on, PTCL agreed to sale their lands on very nominal prices to M/s. Etisalat company on which offices of PTCL were situated all over Pakistan amounting to trillion of rupees. Till 2008 employees of PTCL were drawing their salaries as Government employees but after 2008 their basic pay scale could not be revised and till now they are drawing their salaries what they used to get in 2008 with very nominal increment which is not as per Government rules. Same is the case of pensioners who are also getting their pension at old basic pay scale since 2008.

PTCL employees decided to file a case in Supreme court and Supreme court judgment came in their favor to treat them as Government employees but the same has not yet been implemented. It is beyond understanding that if Supreme Court judgment is not implemented then whose instructions would be obeyed. Concerned authority should look into this matter and address the grievances of PTCL employees.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, December 7.