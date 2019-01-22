Share:

Five months` ago Sardar Usman Buzdar took oath as Chief Minister Punjab, and during this period he has worked day in and day out to resolve the issues facing public. In September, speaking to a delegation of lawmakers from DG Khan, the chief minister had said the culture of talk less and work more has been brought to ‘Naya Pakistan’, and vowed to prove his government’s performance by taking practical steps. It is indeed a herculean task, as Punjab is the most populated province of Pakistan, and its population is more than combined populace of the other three provinces. No doubt, he is a man of few words but significant action; and given his dedication, wisdom and hard work, he is poised to prove his mettle. Some analysts criticize CM Punjab only because he does not use PR to appease them, but he will prove them wrong through his actions.

Last week, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Gujranwala and Hafizabad. He visited the District Police Lines, Teaching Hospital, Gujranwala Development Authority, Model Police Station and Government Leather Technology in Gujranwala, while he also reviewed cleanliness situation in the city. During the visit of the Teaching Hospital and a meeting held at the Circuit House, he ordered the removal of the chief executive officer health from the post while taking notice of the complaints for lack of health facilities. He also announced that the CM Inspection Team will hold inquiry into the corruption complaints in the Wasa. In the District Police Lines, he visited the martyrs’ memorial and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said those who sacrificed their today for the sake of the peaceful tomorrow are the real heroes of the nation, and peace in the country is the result of their sacrifices.

He visited the Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and inspected the trauma centre, gynecology ward and other departments of the hospital. He inquired about the health of patients and asked them about the provision of medical facilities and medicines. While taking immediate notice on the complaints of some of patients about the treatment facilities, he directed the hospital administration to provide them medical facilities. He said the emergency should be extended keeping in view rush of patients, and the number of operation theatres should also be increased. The shortage of doctors and nurses should be overcome by increasing the staff, and process of setting up of new ward of 100 beds was discussed. He ordered provision of necessary equipment to the hospital on priority basis, and said that new package is being brought about for specialists and anesthetists.

Later, the Chief Minister went to the DHQ Hafizabad, reviewed medical facilities there and asked the patients about the provision of medicines. The chief minister went to the emergency, indoor pharmacy, surgery and medical wards, and CCU. The chief minister directed that the problem of shortage of ventilators in hospital should be solved. He said the government is committed to providing medicines to all patients who come to the hospitals for treatment. The chief minister also visited the District Jail Hafizabad, inspected barracks and asked prisoners about their problems. He ate the food provided to prisoners to check its quality, and inspected the kitchen of the prison. He issued instructions that a TV set be provided to every barrack. He asked employees of the jail about their problems and assured to solve them.

On 11th January 2018, CM Punjab visited the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI); he went to different sections and wards and inspected the facilities provided to the patients. Later, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the PKLI in which he was briefed that the latest lab can conduct medical test of two thousand samples in just one hour. Till now, 22 kidney transplants have been conducted besides two liver resections. The Chief Minister directed that matters pertaining to the PKLI should be settled soon and the under-construction portion should be completed at the earliest. While talking to the media afterwards, Chief Minister said that legal formalities were not observed in this mega project. It’s a specialized hospital for the patients of kidney and liver diseases.

Recently, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, and different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-China relations and CPEC related initiatives came under discussion. Both agreed to take collectives measures to initiate public-private partnership for giving new dimensions to bilateral relations, establishment of special economic zones and development of social sector for betterment of the country and the people at large. Economic zones will generate employment opportunities, increase production to meet local needs and also to have export surplus, which will improve the adverse balance of trade problem. He said that a new chapter of Pakistan-China friendship has been written in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Work has been started on the new dimensions of Pakistan-China economic relations while the CPEC projects would help achieve durable development of Pakistan.

Punjab government is establishing new special economic zones where Chinese investors will be given incentives and facilities. The public-private partnership will further boost Pakistan-China economic relations, he said. Chinese ambassador appreciated the establishment of special economic zones by the Punjab government and hoped that Pakistan-China economic relations will be further strengthened, and both the countries will benefit from public-private partnership initiative. He expressed his determination to further extend cooperation with the Punjab government for the development of social sector. He said that joint steps will be taken to boost public level contracts and China will stand by Pakistan in its journey of development and prosperity. Chinese understand that CM Punjab is keeping an eye on all the departments, and that he will ensure transparency in all the projects.