LAHORE - More than 200 electricity distribution feeders faced tripping owing to continued shower in city, leading to prolonged power failure in some of the areas including Ghazi road and Defence.

The long spell of rain has once again exposed Lesco’s performance, causing tripping of more than 200 feeders across Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Raiwind, resulting in power outages of very short duration in various areas of the city. However, few areas faced up to 10 hours power breakdowns, as the issue was not resolved by the Lesco teams immediately.

Various parts of the city and its adjoining districts faced power suspension for a couple of hours on Monday after 200 electricity distribution feeders tripped due to rain. However, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) claimed to have energised most of the feeders.

According to official sources, the tripped feeders included 70 in Lahore and the rest in rural areas of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur. It affected power distribution in both urban and rural areas of Lahore and adjoining districts,” a Lesco official said.

He claimed that by 7pm, Lesco teams had energised most of the feeders, restoring electricity supply to various parts of the affected districts.

Some localities on Raiwind Road, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Kot Lakhpat, Thokar Niaz Beg, Badami Bagh, Garhi Shahu, Batapure and Dharampura have been affected due to power supply suspension following the tripping.

According to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) officials, following the rains in Lahore, over 200 feeders were tripped. The field staff has been deputed for restoration of power supply to the affected areas, he added.