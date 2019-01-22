Share:

LAHORE - Countrywide rains disturbed routine life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and power outages on Monday.

Rainfall of varying intensities, continuously blowing winds and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime. Experts have forecast the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next couple of days.

In Lahore, rains started last night and continued intermittently throughout the day on Monday. Inundated rainwater and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important city roads. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported.

Wet conditions caused tripping of more than 150 Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report. Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds, rains and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. Minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded -06C, Parachinar and Astore -04C, Kalat, Malamjabba, Kalam, Hunza and Quetta -03C, Drosh -02C, Rawalakot, Dalbandin and Mirkhani -01C. In Lahore, Minimum temperature was recorded 08C.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families. According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

Meteorological department has forecast more widespread rains for Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at scattered places in Peshawar, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions during the next couple of days. Few moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Islamabad received 44mm rain, Malamjabba 43mm, Karachi 40mm, Muzaffarabad 39mm, Murree 38mm, Balakot 33mm, Pattan and Rawalakot 30mm each, Kalam and Rawalpindi 29mm each, Kakul 28mm, Sialkot 24mm, Kotli 23 and Gujranwala 23mm each, Gujrat 22mm, Saidu Sharif 21mm, Lahore 20mm, Hafizabad 17 and Padidan 17mm each, Sakrand and Jhelum 15mm each, Okara, Sahiwal and Garidupatta 14mm each, Rohri 13mm, Tandojam, Mandi Bahauddin and Chitral 12mm each, Dadu 11mm, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mangla, Narowal and Hunza 10mm each, Bahawalpur, Kasur and Mirpurkhas 09mm each, Kamra 08mm, Sukkur and Jacobabad 07mm each, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mirkhani and Drosh 06mm each, Dir and Khanpur 05mm each, Moenjodaro and Bunji 04mm each, Skardu, Bahawalnager, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh 03mm each, Sargodha 02mm, Chakwal, Parachinar, Chillas and Bagrote 01mm each.