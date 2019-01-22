Share:

ISLAMABAD - Due to apathy of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority, ‘nullahs’ passing through different localities of Islamabad are filled with dirty water and mud.

The civic body has not de-silted these nullahs for many years, excusing shortage of funds.

Residents of various sectors of the capital asked the CDA and MCI to take measures for cleanliness of the nullahs passing through their localities.

At least one nullah is following in almost every sector of Islamabad, however; immediate attention of the civic body is needed to clean these and ward off any untoward incident and save the residents from several health dangers.

Hammad Khan, a resident of sector G-7/1, said that nullahs located at sector G-9 and G-7 are filled with dirty water and mud.

When a CDA official was contacted, he said that sanitation directorate had started work on cleanliness of nullahs by lifting garbage from them on daily basis. He said that teams of the directorate comprised of nullah coolies are carrying out the cleanliness work and lifting of garbage from different nullahs on war footing.

The official said that the Sanitation Directorate will take effective steps for cleanliness of nullahs in well planned manner, as the sewerage lines are causing a massive stench, whereas throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of smooth flow of nullah water.

He said that if the cleanliness of these nullahs is carried out on a regular basis, the garbage could be controlled and the spread of diseases could be prevented besides denying breeding places for mosquitoes and other insects.