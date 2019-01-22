Share:

LAHORE - Members of a student group staged a protest outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday against the Sahiwal shooting incident in which four people, including a teenage girl, were killed.

Protesters chanted slogans and demanded justice for victims’ family. They said these kinds of incidents are meant to spread fear among the masses and the situation will improve only if those responsible are held accountable. The protesters demanded an independent investigation into the shooting incident. They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) after gruesome killing of four people, three of them members of the same family.

Separately, a delegation of the Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights visited families of Zeeshan and Mehar Khalil in the Chungi Ammar Sidhu locality in Lahore.

The delegation included Hina Jilani of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Mohammed Tahseen of the South Asia Partnership, Zulfiqar Ali Mahto of the Lahore Press Club, Amir Suhail of the Punjab Union of Journalists, Kashif Aslam of the National Commission for Justice and Peace and workers’ representative Farooq Tariq.

The delegation met Ihtisham, brother of Zeeshan, the slain driver who was accused of being a member of the Islamic State and was killed by the CTD police near Sahiwal. Hina Jilani went to see the wife of Zeeshan and assured her of all legal and social help.

The delegation also went to the home of Mehar Khalil who was killed along with his wife and 13-year-old daughter by the CTD police. They met his two brothers and a cousin.