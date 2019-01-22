Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is initially preparing 20 practice pitches to promote cricket at grassroots level.

He said this while his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani here on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium. PCB Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan was also present during the meeting. They discussed the mutual measures for promoting of cricket in Punjab.

Nadeem informed the PCB chief that cricket is a vital part of SBP’s annual sports calendar. “We are preparing 10 practice cricket pitches around Punjab Stadium to give our young players sufficient opportunities to polish their game. While 10 practice cricket pitches are also being built at Sports Complex ground near Greater Iqbal Park, also known as Minto Park ground,” he said.

The SBP DG said that the SBP has top class sports infrastructure and several new state of the art cricket grounds in different districts of the province. “We can take effective measures for growth of cricket at grassroots level while utlising the PCB’s administrative and professional expertise. Cricket is one of the most popular games of the country and SBP and PCB can incline youngsters more effectively towards cricket through combine efforts,” he added.

Earlier, DG Nadeem Sarwar also had a separate meeting with Director PCB International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan and talked about the promotion of cricket in the province. Zakir assured him of his all-out support and lauded the services of the SBP for the promotion of cricket at grassroots level.