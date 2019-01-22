Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the decision of Sindh High Court by restoring the admission of seven students of NED University. A two-member bench of SC headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and also comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah allowed an appeal filed by the seven students of NED who challenged the SHC verdict that maintained a decision of management of the university regarding cancellation of their admission.

The bench conducted the hearing here at SC Karachi registry, wherein the respondents submitted their replies in this regard. While submitting their reply, an official of NED University stated that the management had cancelled the admission of the seven students on the basis of their bad performance during the examination. The university’s administration took the plea that these students performed poorly in the first and second semesters, and the decision regarding cancellation of their admission was taken according to law.

University contended that the admissions were canceled on the basis of prescribed rules and regulation. These students were admitted in the university during the batch of 2016. Opposing the university’s statements, the petitioners’ contended that the university’s administration had violated the rules by canceling their admission, they added that the high court had also gave its judgment without giving them proper change to contest their plea.

Earlier, SHC gave the verdict in the favour of university administration by keeping the admission of the students suspended, who filed an appeal in SC against high court decision.

After hearing final arguments, the bench notified the SHC order and restored the admission of the plaintiffs.

The apex court also issued notices to the both parties to submit their in the next hearing in the regard.