LOS ANGELES-Sinead O'connor has claimed her son has gone missing. The 52-year-old singer - who is now also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat after she converted to Islam - has taken to social media to claim her 14-year-old son Shane, whom she has with Donal Lunny, has been ''missing for the last two days''.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer wrote: ''My sweet 14 yr old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days. If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai. Not calling them is not helping him.

''This is my 14 yr old son. Missing since Friday. Last seen in Wicklow town at 7.42 pm tonight. Allegedly Headed for the home of someone called Orlando. If you see him or he is at your home please contact Dundrum or Wicklow Gardai.

''Msg for Orlando's parents in Wicklow town. Is my baby with you? If so pls contact Dundrum Gardai. We are frantic now as he's been awol since Friday. Apparently he told someone he was going your house. I don't know you so i'm sorry had to tweet instead of call.''

However, it seems Sinead might have found her son, as after tweeting about him being the ''sweetest boy in Wicklow town'', she followed up her tweets on Monday morning with a jovial message calling him a ''cheeky little monkey.''