The Dolphin Squad Monday arrested six members of three dacoit gangs during snap checking and patrolling and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them. The accused were arrested from Samanabad, Sabzazar, Hanjerwal and Green Town areas. Those arrested were identified as Naeem, Shafiq, Rahat, Talha, Asif and Zeeshan. Meanwhile, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir appreciated the performance of traffic police officials for foiling a dacoity attempt in Shahdara area. The DIG awarded commendatory certificates and cash award to traffic officials including Inspector Adnan Ali, warden Ali Rafay and driver Amjad. He said that traffic officials had set an example of bravery and courage. SSP Operations Lahore Mustansar Feroz and other police officers were also present.–