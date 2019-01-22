Share:

Six persons were killed while 864 sustained injuries in road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded to 764 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab. As many as 487 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 371 with minor injuries were provided treatment on the spot. The Data analysis showed that 357 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians and 393 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents . The statistics show that 198 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 203 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Multan with 77 victims and Faisalabad at third with 53 accidents and 70 victims. According to the data, 562 motorbikes, 119 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 46 vans, 13 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.