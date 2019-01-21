Share:

PAKPATTAN-Two suspects and a legal clerk were shot dead outside a lawyer’s chambers in District Courts Complex on Monday.

According to police, the deceased suspects were facing cases of murder, theft and rape.

The suspects had appeared for a hearing and were gunned down when they were entering their lawyer’s chamber. A legal clerk was shot dead as he got caught in the firing. Police sources informed that both the suspects were brothers had come for hearing cases against them when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them.

The dead bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital for post-mortem. The police suspected that the attack could be the result of a personal enmity.

Meanwhile, lawyers protested against the incident and demanded that the suspects be arrested immediately. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab IG.