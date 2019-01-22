Share:

KARACHI - A traffic police warden was killed in a fresh wave of terrorism in Karachi on Monday.

According to details, incident took place at Nishter Road in Garden areas. Deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ehtisham, son of Irfan. Deceased was posted to the Mazar-e-Quaid traffic police section. He was shot multiple times at his chest and arms and died shortly after the incident. His body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi and later handed over to the family for burial process after medico-legal formalities completed.

Deceased hailed from Khapro, rural Sindh and had joined the police force from Hyderabad range and was posted to Karachi recently.

DIG Traffic Javed Maher while talking to the media men informed that armed assailants targeted and killed the victim was on his way to traffic police section.

He added that police have recovered two empties of the .30bore pistol from the crime scene. He said that apparently it was an act of target killing while further investigation was underway.

IGP Sindh also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the police officials concerned over the incident. He also ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the deceased policeman was offered at Police Headquarters, Garden East which was attended by large number of senior police officials including IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. Besides police officials, a large number of family members and relatives also attended the funeral prayers. IGP Sindh also expressed his sorrow grieves over the incident and assured the family of his fully cooperation.

Woman strangled for ‘honour’

A woman was strangled to death at her house in North Nazimabad on Monday apparently in the name of honour. Police have arrested a victim’s husband over an incident, who also admitted the crime.

The incident took place at a house located at Block F in North Nazimabad within the limits of Hyderi police station. The victim body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as forty-year-old Kauser Bibi, wife of Iftikhar Ahmed.

On information, police investigators team reached the site and inquired about the incident. Police said that the deceased woman’s husband is behind a murder, adding that the suspect after beating her so badly strangled her to death.

District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao said that police have arrested a woman’s husband, who also confessed the crime. Deceased got married with a suspect in 2005 and was a mother of seven children. Victim’s body was handed over to her family for burial process. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.