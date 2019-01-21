Share:

RAJANPUR:-Two persons were injured and thousands of litres oil spilled when an oil tanker overturned here on Monday. Rescue sources said that an oil tanker carrying over 40,000 litres oil overturned apparently due to speeding at Indus Highway in Kot Mithan area of Rajanpur. Fire tenders and rescue personnel rushed to the scene and started rescue operation. Thousands of litres oil spilled over road in the incident. Two including a driver and another person were injured and shifted to hospital.