ISLAMABAD - United Nations General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa has praised the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani peacekeepers deputed across the world.

María Fernanda Espinosa, who is on a five-day visit to Pakistan, made these remarks on her visit to the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) here Monday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, interacting with students and faculty members, she paid rich tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security and saving civilian lives under the UN umbrella.

María Fernanda Espinosa also paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions.

The Center for International Peace and Stability was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to domestic and international peacekeepers and was inaugurated by the then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi also accompanied Espinosa.

President UN General Assembly also called on Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari yesterday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both the leaders discussed different aspects of human rights protection in Pakistan.

The minister apprised the visiting dignitary about human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris.

She said that Indian security forces were disgracing Kashmiri women and using them as a war weapon.

On Sunday last, Espinosa had said that the only way to address a conflict situation between Pakistan and India was “dialogue through peaceful means”.

“Dialogue [between India and Pakistan] is a must and these are also the recent words of UN Secretary General regarding the Kashmir issue,” she said.