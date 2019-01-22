Share:

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidikov has said relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan are growing at a fast speed adding our special emphasis has been on promoting and strengthening people to people contacts.

He expressed these views on the occasion of screening of a movie Islam Khodja. A large number of people hailing from all walks of life including diplomatic corps witnessed the movie.

The embassy organized the movie show in collaboration with Mayor of Islamabad and the National Art Gallery.

The ambassador further said culture was yet another field where both countries had a big potential to increase cooperation.

The particular interest of Pakistani viewers was also attracted by the fact that this film has historical ground based on existing archive materials without a single change in happened events.

He particularly thanked the Mayor of Islamabad and PNCA for assisting in the organization of such an important cultural event, which allowed highlighting the cultural potential of Uzbekistan, as well as strengthening the Uzbek-Pakistani cultural cooperation.