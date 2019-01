Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-An elderly woman was shot dead while her daughter-in-law was injured in firing by dacoits in Kot Abdul Malik.

According to police, the women were alone at their house when some dacoits barged into it in broad daylight. As they started to collect valuables, the elderly woman Bano Bibi raised hue and cry. Upon this, they shot her dead. The also injured her daughter-in-law Zaibun Nisa. Factory Area police on the complaint of one Zahid have started investigation.