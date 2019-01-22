Share:

Rawalpindi - A woman was killed for ‘honour’ while her husband was injured in a firing incident in limits of Police Station Ramna, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Police added that 3 brothers of the woman launched armed attack on her house killing her on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Rahila Bibi whereas the injured man was identified as Zahoor Ahmed. The police registered case and begun investigation.

According to police, Rahila Bibi, from Peshawar, contracted love marriage with Zahoor against will of her family and started living at Sector G-12. On the day of the incident, police said, the 3 men namely Sher Rahman, Khan Rahman and Riaz attacked her house and opened indiscriminate firing on the couple. In result, the woman died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries. The victims were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy and medical treatment, he said.

The killers managed to escape from the scene. Police registered a case against the killers and launched investigation, he added. Police are looking for the killers, he said.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 157 persons during last 3 weeks for involvement in drug peddling and bootlegging activities, a police spokesman said.

He said that police also recovered 75.64 kilograms of hashish, 5.88 kilograms of heroin, 1.31 kilograms opium, 698 grams of ice, 10 grams of cocaine and 859 wine bottles from them.

In addition, police spokesman said that Islamabad police also launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 4 persons.

A total of 3.390 kilograms of hashish and 325 grams of heroin were also recovered from them, he maintained.

Quoting SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that it was prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort will be made to ensure it. Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that utmost efforts would be made to curb crime.

The SSP asked all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said that sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.