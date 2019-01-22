Share:

ISLAMABAD - A week-long capacity building workshop regarding countering violent extremism and media product development for students of media studies and PTV journalists started here at Pakistan Television Training Academy.

The aim of the workshop was to provide refined professional media product development skills with a deeper understanding of the role of media in countering violent extremism, a press release said.

The workshop has been organised by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The students of media studies departments from 16 universities of country and four correspondents of PTV News and Current Affairs are attending the training workshop.

The week long workshop titled “Students/PTV-Journalists Training on CVE Media Product Development” was inaugurated by the Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Arshad Khan. While addressing the participants, the MD PTV said that the state channel, being a public-sector media outlet, had a bigger responsibility to demonise extremist mindset through its varied content. He appreciated the effort of PPC that in his opinion had brought the vital issue to the fore.

CEO PPC Shabbir Anwar welcoming the participants mentioned that PPC specialises in developing the Government of Pakistan’s communication response in Countering Violent Extremism (CVE).

He explained the significance of the training for the participants in covering issues relating to violent extremism as practitioners. The training, he said, is particularly focusing on the importance of strategic communications, which included script writing, production and practical exercises to develop CVE media products.

Two memorandums of understanding were signed between PPC and PTVC for uplifting cooperation in the field of capacity building, research, communication and bridging gap among media and academia.

PTV has also agreed as exclusive media partner for the upcoming International Conference on Media and Conflict (ICMC), which will be held from February 26th to 27th 2019.

Senior Journalist Khursheed Nadeem, Chief Editor Journal of Pakistan Psychiatric Society Dr Mowadat Rana, ED CESD Mubashir Akram and Manager Research PPC Usman Zafar delivered lectures on the role of media in recognising the trends leading towards violent extremism in Pakistan as well as its social and psychological impact.

They also apprised the participants on means to help develop the skills for critical thinking and analysis.

Through this highly interactive and practical workshop, more than thirty students of media studies from a range of universities would not only get an opportunity to learn about effectiveness of the techniques and strategies to make media products on the subject of counter violent extremism but would also be able to share and reflect the same during their professional discourse.

The workshop participants included students from universities from all over Pakistan, including Quetta, Karachi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Malakand, Peshawar and Islamabad.