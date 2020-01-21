Share:

Rawalpindi-The increasing incidences of mental health problems in police are haunting the capabilities of force and some 50 psychologists would be hired for resolving the important issue.

“The work load affects the police officers and cops and I have moved a summary to Punjab government for approval of hiring/recruiting psychologists either on contract, or permanently to resolve mental health issues,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir during an interaction with media men at newly built Conference Hall here in Police Line Number 1 on Tuesday.

He was flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran and SSP RIB Syed Ali Akbar.

Addressing the presser, the IGP said policing plays a vital role in good governance, adding that the prime responsibility of the state is to provide security to its citizens.

He said he is focusing on interaction between public and police to improve policing.

He said model police stations, front desks and Khidmat Centres have also been established to bring improvement in policing.

The provincial police chief emphasised over bridging gap between masses and departments.

He said police are trying to perform best despite having limited resources. “Under my command, police are focusing on quality of investigation instead of quantity of investigation,” he claimed.

Investigation officers are also being trained to produce positive results, he said adding that police have registered more than 1,300 pending cases in Rawalpindi Region.

“Police officers and SHOs should behave with citizens politely and should resolve their problems,” said IGP Shohaib Dastagir.

He ordered RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to intensify operations against drug mafia, land grabbers and extortionists in order to maintain law and order situation in their areas concerned.

IGP asked media to cooperate with police to curb the crime. Earlier, a smart contingent of police presented a salute to IGP Shohaib Dastagir upon his arrival at Police Line Number 1. He also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid down a floral wreath there. Later on, the provincial chief inspected Pukar 15 in Command and Control Room, Police Station Record Management, Complaint Management, Hotel I.E Gadget, Tenants Registration, Dolphin Force, Tactical Action Group, Crime Maping and Monitoring Section in IT.

The IGP also inaugurated the newly built conference room.