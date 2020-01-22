Share:

Islamabad - According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 55 percent Pakistanis opine that smoking is not prohibited by religion but is condemned as immoral. A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you think that cigarettes are completely prohibited according to your religion, are not prohibited but are immoral or are permissible?” In response, 35 percent claimed they believed that cigarettes were prohibited by their religion, 55 percent considered them immoral and only 5 percent claimed that they were permissible.