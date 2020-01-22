Share:

Rafael Nadal, the world number one in men's singles, eliminated Bolivian player Hugo Dellien in men's singles first round on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Spanish star defeated Dellien with the sets of 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 to advance to the second round.

Moreover, the world No.5, Austria's Dominic Thiem, beat Adrian Mannarino from France 3-0, while Roberto Bautista defeated fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 3-0 to advance to the upcoming round of the men's singles.

The 2014 Australian Open champion, Stanislas Wawrinka from Switzerland, has also qualified for the second round, winning against Bosnian opponent Damir Dzumhur 3-1 with the sets of 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 and 6-4 in three hours.

Sharapova eliminated from Australian Open

The 5-time Grand slam champion Maria Sharapova lost to the world No. 19, Croatia's Donna Vekic, with the sets of 6-3 and 6-4 in women's single.

Sharapova, 32, had got a wild-card invitation to participate in the 2020 Australian Open.

World No.2 Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur and Madison Keys defeated their opponents 2-0 each to qualify for the second round of the Australian Open's women's singles.

The 108th edition of the Australian Open will end on Feb. 2.