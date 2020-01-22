Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is sending a huge contingent of more than 100 officials/athletes for 8th Fujuriah Open G2 Competition in UAE. PTF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said as per the directions of IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, PTF Patron, PSB and in collaboration with provincial associations, sponsors, donors and self financing, more than 100 officials/athletes will participate in this mega event, where around 2000 male and female athletes from different countries are taking part. Wasim said the PTF is trying its best to promote taekwondo and give maximum exposure to youth at national and international level. “President SATA Omar Saeed and President School Taekwondo Association Ahmed are also working hard to get good results and also assured of organising events in a befitting manner,” Wasim concluded.