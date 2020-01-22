Share:

ISLAMABAD - General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on Tuesday met to discuss matters of professional interest. According to a press release issued by the PAF, the CJCSC arrived at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on his maiden visit after assuming the charge of office at Joint Staff Headquarters. General Nadeem Raza called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office matters of professional interest were discussed. The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF. The CJCSC lauded the valiant response by brave air warriors during Operation Swift Retort, in line with the glorious traditions of Pakistan Air Force. He also appreciated the level of motivation among PAF personnel and expressed his confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.