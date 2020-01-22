Share:

Karachi-Sindh - Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has awarded the contract for the construction of Malir Expressway to a consortium. The project is to be completed at the cost of around Rs39 billion. The CM was presiding over 30thmeeting of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah, Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, PPP Unit MD Khalid Shaikh, NED VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi and others. The meeting was apprised that Malir Expressway project was initiated under the PPP mode. The Technical & Financial Evaluation Committee (TFEC) was constituted to conduct the procurement process for the project. The TFEC approved bidding documents under single stage procurement process. An advertisement was published in local and international newspapers on July 31, 2019. Three companies filed their bids and the consortium of four companies was declared a successful bidder because of their lowest bid. Malir Expressway: It will be a 38.75 km-long three into three-lane expressway along the Malir River, starting from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) and ending at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Kathore via the link road. The expressway would reduce the commuting time to only 25 minutes. It would have six interchanges. The CM said that the scope of the project covered design, build, finance & maintenance. He added that the expressway on Malir River would facilitate thousands of commuters. The PPP Board accorded approval for issuance of `Letter of Award’ to the wining bidder. The board also issued directives for clearing of Right of Way of Malir Expressway. The chief minister termed the decision a historic of, and a great gift for the people of Karachi, particularly for the industrialists. ‘Good news for Karachiites’: The PPP policy board also decided to construct alternate link road for the residents of Korangi Creek/ educational institutions/industrial zones and PAF Airmen Academy. The board also decided to build an expressway from Mauripur Road to Y Junction. It also decided to construct ICI Interchange at junction of ICI Bridge and Jinnah Bridge under PPP mode. Murad termed the decision as one of the best decisions taken in the interest of people of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.