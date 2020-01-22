Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that wheat and flour bags were being supplied in the province at government rates and there was no shortage of flour in the province. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that 484 sale points have been set up in different areas of the province, whereas, supply of flour bags were also being provided through trucks at 207 points. There was no shortage of wheat or flour in the province and the number of sale points had also been increased to provide relief to the citizens, he added. Due to the efforts made by the food department as well as the field administration, the situation was normal and no one would be allowed to make any unjustified increase in the price of flour. Meanwhile, administrative officers and food department officials also visited different sale points to review the provision of flour bags at government rates, he added.