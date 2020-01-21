Share:

Honda launches 10th generation Honda VTEC Turbo Oriel-2020

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched its differentiated variant of the 10th generation Honda Civic. This new Civic variant is an addition to the Turbo line Civic offerings. Being tagged as Honda VTEC TURBO Oriel, the new Civic Oriel Turbo not only carries an added swag and power under its hood, but it also amplifies an already breathtaking appearance. This impressive addition is an evidence for the appeal of outstanding values: the top-class breakthrough design, powerful engine offering fun-to-drive performance and excellent fuel efficiency with series of modern and advanced technologies.

The New Honda VTEC TURBO Oriel 2020 has been designed to cater to desires of Oriel consumers who want an added zing in their drives. Civic 1.5L Turbo Oriel grade is equipped with VTEC Turbo charged engine mated to a responsive continuously variable transmission (CVT). It boasts an exquisite Hi-Grade interior and comes with smart key equipped with a remote engine starter. In terms of exterior styling, the Civic 1.5LVTEC TURBO Oriel has distinctive black sporty grill, dual exhaust pipe and the sleek VTEC TURBO ORIEL emblem. Besides all the above, Civic VTEC TURBO Oriel has all the standard class-leading safety systems, which include Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Auto Brake Hold (ABH), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Reverse Camera as well as SRS airbags.

The 10th generation Civic Oriel Turbo 2020 will be displayed and sold at 32 Honda authorized 3S dealers nationwide from today. Moreover, the booking of New VTEC Turbo Oriel Grade will open today at price of Rs4,249,000 .

Western Union services now available at MCB Bank

KARACHI- Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and MCB Bank, one of the leading banks in Pakistan, have announced the launch of Western Union® money transfer services across over 1,400 MCB Bank branches in both major cities and remote areas of Pakistan.

Effective today, customers can receive money from their families and loved ones from around the world – coming both from Western Union’s digital services in more than 75 countries, plus additional territories, and its walk-in Agent network of more than 550,000 locations throughout more than 200 countries and territories.

“Pakistan is an important market for Western Union and we are delighted to collaborate with MCB Bank to boost financial inclusion and offer customers a seamless option to receive money in cash,” said Ali Badreddine, Western Union Country Director for Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sudan and South Sudan. “We believe that when money moves, better things happen. A world of opportunity becomes available to those with economic backing: small businesses grow, a child goes to school, economic aid arrives the moment it’s needed and economies bloom.”Personal remittances received in Pakistan are an important contribution to the country’s GDP. According to World Bank data, Pakistan was the world’s seventh largest remittance receiver country in 2018.

The country also has one of the highest international migration rates, which highlights the importance of offering efficient money transfer services to consumers locally.

“As people move to other countries in search of better employment opportunities, remittances become an important source of family income for many back home. They boost not only the economic growth of the country but also that of the household. We are delighted to offer customers access to money transfer services with Western Union – a brand globally recognized for the speed, reliability, trust and convenience of its services,” said Muhammad Naeem Saigol, Division Head, Transaction Banking Division, MCB Bank.

Western Union has operated in Pakistan for the past 20 years and currently has a network of 9,600 Agent locations across the country.

