Wheat crisis - a problem almost inevitable in Pakistan after a couple of years due to the lack of coordination between the provincial and federal units along with bureaucratic delays in decision-making and the improper assessment of grain availability. The reason why the crisis right now is causing a lot of problems is that it is accompanied by several other problems in the economy. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government, despite its control over two provinces, failed to collaborate with its units along with assessing how other provinces are working. Wheat procurement comes under the autonomous functions of the provincial governments now, that have failed to procure wheat timely due to bureaucratic failures and delays, causing a lot more to be exported out of the country leaving a gaping demand in the Pakistani market.

Several segments point towards a PTI leader for the crisis because of his involvement with the Ministry of Food Security in Islamabad and Agriculture and Food Departments in Punjab. Despite the rise in domestic demand and the ban on the export of wheat, the export of wheat resumed in the country. If not through official and legal means, it was being smuggled out of the country. This along with Sindh’s own failure to procure wheat timely has caused a crisis to thicken in the country leaving several consumers at the mercy of the sellers along with pushing the country to now import up to 0.4 million tons of duty-free wheat to avert the flour crisis in the country.

This is a performance failure on part of the PTI government and yet another proof of the rift that exists between the federal and the provinces, making it difficult for the government to deliver on its promises. All the tasks performed by the state should be well chalked out to avoid such situations in the future.