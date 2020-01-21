Share:

ISLAMABAD-As land-grabbing became a profession in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Wajid Mahmood seemed to have had decided to choose it as a career then.

He has been listed as an accused in nine First Information Reports (FIRs) registered from time-to-time at Sihala police station of the capital. Since February 2009, Wajid Mahmood, son of Muhammad Nazir alias ‘Mooda’, a resident of Kortana in the suburbs of the capital city, has been listed as an accused in more than nine criminal cases with the allegations ranging from causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting; assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage their modesty; possessing illegal arms; criminal intimidation, and the like. The incidents and subsequent FIRs seem to be an outcome of his land-grabbing activities and still he is a threat to the life and property of many others, especially those living in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station, whose record is replete with cases of land-grabbing.

According to the details gathered by this scribe, On February 17, 2009, Sihala police booked Wajid Mahmood and his accomplices in FIR No. 23/09 under section 337-A/II, 337-A/I, 337-F/I, 109, 147, 149 of the PPC for severely injuring Rub Nawaz son of Muhammad Azad, a resident of Kortana, PO Rawat, district Islamabad at Kortana Stop on February 12, 2009. On December 16, 2012, Sihala police booked Wajid Mahmood in FIR No. 259/12 under section 337-H/II, 506 of the PPC on the complaint of one Mahram Khan, son of Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Kortana.

On January 13, 2013, at around 1:30pm, Wajid Mahmood and his accomplices shot injured one Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Riasat in the area of Kortana. Sihala police registered a case (FIR No. 5/2013) against Wajid Mahmood and others under section 324 of the PPC.

On July 21, 2013 at around 7:40pm, the accused and his accomplices injured Abdus Salam, Asad, Asif and Shahzad by opening fire at them in the area of Dhok Habeeb Abad, Kortana, Islamabad after heated argument with the victims in the limits of police station Sihala. The police booked Wajid Mahmood and others in FIR No 151/2013 under section 324, 354, 148,149 of the PPC on the complaint of one Abdul Qayyum son of Muhammad Yaseen.

On February 3, 2015, Sihala police booked Wajid Mahmood in FIR No. 70/15 under section 342, 148, 149 of the PPC for beating and keeping in wrongful confinement to one Naveed Hussain. On March 3, 2015, Sihala police booked Wajid Mahmood and several others under section 186, 353, 147, 149, 341, 342 of the PPC for torturing four persons in the area of Kortana Morr near Rajput CNG station.

Police station Sihala booked Wajid Mahmood, son of Muhammad Nazeer, resident of Kortana Islamabad on April 4, 2015 in FIR No. 103/2015 under section 324 of the PPC for allegedly injuring one Raja Ajmal Mahmood son of Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Kortana, by opening fire at him.

On July 12, 2015, Sihala police booked Wajid Mahmood under section 337-F/I, 506, 148, 149 of the PPC. On 9 October 2015, Sihala police booked Wajid Mahmood under section 13/20/65 of the Arms Ordinance. On 12 April 2019, Wajid Mahmood injured one Muhammad Haneef, son of Abdul Aziz by attacking with a pistol butt as the former attempted to illegally occupy a plot of the victim.

The police booked the accused under section 447, 511, 148, 149, 506, 451 of the PPC. According to the victim, the police did nothing to provide him justice, and in the latest of his doings, Wajid Mahmood and his brother Sajid Mahmood, on November 5, 2019, shot injured one Mahmood Khan, son of Abdul Aziz of Kortana and Sihala police booked them under section 324/34 of the PPC. Despite having been nominated in around a dozen criminal cases, the activities of the accused are still going on, according to the locals.

24 outlaws among shop

looters nabbed

Islamabad police have arrested 24 outlaws including four members of two dacoit gangs and recovered snatched cash, motorbike, valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

According to the details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered a crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity incidents. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all the zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan, which successfully busted two members of dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, and other valuables at gunpoint from the shopkeepers. The gangsters have been identified as Babar Khan, a resident of Karachi and Arshad Mehmood, a resident of Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in the areas of Golra Sharif and Shams Colony.

The police team also recovered snatched cash, three bikes and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Golra and Shams Colony police stations and further investigation is underway.

The police also arrested two other gangsters identified as Sheraz Masih and Raiz, residents of Chungi number 26. The police team also recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have involved in incidents of looting people in area various area of the city. The cases have been registered at Golra police station against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Furthermore, Golra police arrested Nayab Gul and recovered 210 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested Hassnain and recovered one 9mm pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested Bilal Abdul Shakoor and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Bani Gala police arrested Faizan and recovered stolen mobile phone from him. Ramana police arrested two accused Shahzad and Anees Mukhtar and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused Zawar, Mehran Khan and Aftab besides recovery of two pistols and 360 gram hashish from their possession.