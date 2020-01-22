Share:

Tunk is a small village which is located on the west side of Turbat. The village population has been increasing day by day. As a result numerous students are facing nonmultiple in their lives. The village has only a primary school in which students study till 5th class. Some students do not read after primary education because their parents cannot afford to send them to the city for further studies. A few students join Hoshab high school which is located in another village that is far away from Tunk. Whenever the students face mischief and problems, They get demotivated and end up the journey of studies.

Thus I request the government of balochistan and educational officers to solve this issue as soon as possible, I hope that immediate actions will be taken very soon.

QAMBER M-B,

Kech.