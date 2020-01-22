Share:

ISLAMABAD -The exports from the country, in rupee term, surged by 24.82 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at Rs1,805,074 million against the exports of Rs1,446,166 million during July-December (2018-19), showing growth of 24.82 percent, according to the provisional figures released by the bureau. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 7.63 percent during the month of December 2019 and amounted to Rs308,697 million compared to the exports of Rs286,802 million in December 2018.

The exports on month-on-month also increased by 1.19 percent during December 2019 when compared to the exports of Rs312,420 million in November 2019. Main commodities of exports during December 2019 were knitwear (Rs. 41,324 million), readymade garments (Rs. 39,659 million), bed wear (Rs. 28,564 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 25,759 million), rice others (Rs.20,168 million), rice basmati (Rs. 10,380 million), fruits (Rs. 10,146 million), towels (Rs. 9,506 million), cotton farn (Rs. 9,041 Million) and made-up articles (excl. towels & bed wear) (Rs. 8,846 million).

On the other hand, the Imports into the country during July – December 2019 totaled Rs3,635,558 million as against Rs3,604,706 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a slight increase of 0.86%. Imports into Pakistan during December, 2019 amounted to Rs625,463 million as against Rs609,596 million in December 2018 and Rs612,215 million during November, 2019 showing an increase of 2.6% over December 2018 and by 2.16% over November, 2019.

The Main commodities of imports during December 2019 were petroleum products (Rs. 64,506 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 51,763 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.45,329 million), petroleum crude (Rs. 44,075 million), palm oil (Rs. 25,630 million), plastic materials (Rs.24,441 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs. 22,509 million), iron and steel (Rs. 19,228 million), mobile phone (Rs.18,231 million) and power generating machinery (Rs.15,875 million).ww

Food exports up by 10.26pc

Food group exports from the country during first half of current financial year witnessed about 10.26% growth as compared the corresponding period of last year. Food commodities worth over $2.199 billion were exported during the period from July-December, 2019-20 as compared with the exports of $1.994 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On other hand, imports of the food commodities into the country during the period under review registered decreased of 13.48% as it came down from $2.566 billion in first half of last financial year to $2.556 billion in six months of current financial year, it added.

However, on month on month basis, exports of food group witnessed declining trend in December, 2019 as it was recorded at $442.073 million as against the exports of $482.399 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, the data revealed that the imports of food group into the country during December, 2019 also reduced by 4.14% as it went down from $498.280 million to $477.585 million. In first half of current financial year country earned $1.033 billion by exporting rice which was up by 26.30%, fish and fish preparation exports grew by 22.56% and reached to $225.071 million.During the period under review, an amount of $126.803 million was fetched by exporting vegetables, which increased by 40.44$, meat and meat products worth $155.839 million also exported.