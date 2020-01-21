Share:

Wah Cantt - Pakistan flour mills association has joined hands with food department as well as local administration to curb the artificial paucity and illegal price-hike of flour in rural and urban areas of twin cities of Taxila and Wah. In this connection, various steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour to the masses at official notified rates.

Pakistan flour mills association (PFMA) Punjab chapter Vice Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Saeed along with District Food Controller Mazhar Hussain Baluch, Assistant Food Controller Aabid Khan and Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Faheem while talking to newsmen here on Tuesday said that the association in collaboration with authorities has taken various steps to curb the artificial price-hike, shortage and hoarding of the flour to discourage the elements involved in the illegal practice of selling flour at exorbitant rates.

“Two fair price shops are established at each union council of the city and 31 fair price shops are established in urban areas, while seven different trucking points have also been established in urban areas where 20 kilogramme flour bag is being sold at Rs800,” said Saeed. He added that in order to provide uninterrupted supply flour to masses, fair price shops have also been established at the premises of 23 different flour mills located in tehsil Taxila where flour is being sold to consumers at official rate.

Meanwhile, member Punjab Assembly Ammar Siddeq Khan has also inaugurated fair price shop at local flour mill located at Timber market area. The fair price shop which would be opened around-the-clock would provide flour to the consumers at official rate.