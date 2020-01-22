Share:

BADIN - Amid an unprecedented price hike, another crisis in the form of wheat flour shortage has hit people across the country while the government and other stakeholders pass on the buck to one another instead of taking the responsibility and finding a remedy.

The crisis, which has been looming for the past several months, became severe only a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to the provincial governments to initiate and play active role in curbing food prices, profiteering and hoarding.

Flour is being sold in different cities of the Badin district, including Tando Bago, Talhar, Matli, Golarchi, Kadhan, Seerani, Pangrio and Rajo Khanani at the rate of Rs70 per kg.

Soaring prices of edible items have created uncertainty and disappointment among the people. Particularly the consumers belonging to middle and lower classes have been hit hard.

Talking to The Nation, labourers said that increasing prices of different commodities had made them panicky as well as other poor people as they were finding it hard to make both ends meet. They said the PTI-led government was incompetent, and that’s why it could not provide relief to the people.

They opined in these circumstances it was natural that poverty would grow day by day. On the other hand, condemning the surge in wheat flour prices, members of opposition have accused the federal government of triggering the crisis and demanded action against those involved in it.

Meanwhile, food control and price control teams were seen inefficient and inactive to control the prices of items of daily use and thus provide relief to the people.

Fair price bazaar:

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the price hike, food department of the district has set up a fair price bazaar in collaboration with Shaheen Flour Mills at Golarchi Road to facilitate the consumers. Flour was sold out to the people at the rate of Rs43 per kg in the bazaar.

Citizens of Badin have lauded such initiative taken by the food department and the owner of Shaheen Flour Mills.