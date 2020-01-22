Share:

LAHORE - Four matches were decided in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 played here at two different venues on Tuesday. In the first match of the day, Master Paints edged out Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by 8-7 in the sudden death chukker here at Cavalry Polo ground. In the second match of the day played at Cavalry ground, helped by a half goal handicap, Master Paints Black beat Newage by 4½-4. In the third match of the day at LP&CC ground, AOS Polo Team outscored by 8½-5. In the fourth and last match of the day at LP&CC ground, Barry’s routed Platinum Homes 9-5½.