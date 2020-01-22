Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated 47 officers of grade-20 of different services groups for National Management Course and directed them to report on February 8, 2020.

According to the Establishment Division notification, 10 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service including Jamal Mustafa Syed, Awaiting Posting, S&GAD, Govt of Sindh, Dr. Naveed Ahmed, OSD, Establishment Division Islamabad, Syed All Murtaza, Secretary, Irrigation Deptt, Punjab, Lahore, Ali Tahir, Awaiting Posting Establishment Division Islamabad, Mrs. Sumaira Samad, Secretary, Livestock & Diary Development Department Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Hassan lqbal, Secretary, Mines and Minerals Deptt Punjab, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner ICT, Islamabad, Ms. Saima Saeed, Secretary, Environment Protection Dept, Govt of Punjab, Lahore, Mr. Saqib Zafar Capt. (R), Secretary Energy Dept and Ms. Amna Imam, Govt. of Punjab have been nominated for the course.

Five officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) including Mr. Zaeem lqbal Sheikh, Addl. I.0 Police SPL-BR Punjab, Lahore Mr. Munir Ahmed Sheikh, At the disposal of FIA Mr. Abdul Saeed Naveed Capt. (R), Dy. Commandant F.C. KPK Peshawar, Mr. Sabir Ahmed, Project Director NFSA, NTL, Police Bureau Islamabad and Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik Police have also been nominated in the group.

Similarly, four officers of secretariat group including Mr. Allah Yar, O.S.D. Estb. Div. Islamabad, Mr. Muhammad Yaseen, joint Secretary Secretary, Mr. Hassan Raza Saeed, Senior Director General PIPS, Mr. Tariq Mahmood Javaid, SPL Secretary Home Deptt, Punjab and Mr. Shahid Ahmad Sandhu, Joint Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Islamabad have also been selected for the course.

Four officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Services (PA&AS) including Mr. Shehzad Hasan, the office of the AGP, Islamabad, Ms. Fauzia Saleem Khan, DG Audit, Inland Revenue& Custom, (South) , Karachi and Ms. Naila Wajid Khan, awaiting posting Karachi, Syed M. Ammar Naqvi DG, (MIS) CGA Office, Islamabad were also included in the list.

Six officers of Inland Revenue (IRS) including Qaiser Mahmood, Commissioner (HRM), Corporate RIO, Lahore, Karamatullah Khan Ch, Chief FBR Islamabad, Afaque Ahmed Qureshi, Commissioner, Regional Tax Office -III, Karachi, Sajid Nazir Malik Chief, FBR Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Sarmad Qureshi, Commissioner, Corporate Regional Tax Office, Lahore and Syed Sycdain Raza Zaidi Commissioner, Inland Revenue (Appeals-Ill), Karachi have also been enlisted.

The list further includes five officers of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) including Abdul Majid Yousfani, Member, Sindh Revenue Board, Karachi, Syed Wajid Ali, Collector, MCC (Appraisement-West) Karachi and Ahmed Rauf, Collector, MCC (Preventive), Lahore.

The notification further said the course would begin on February 10 while they have to report to National School of Public Policy, Lahore (NSPP) on February 8 & 9. The above nominations are subject to provision of latest Annual Medical Examination Reports to be submitted to NSPP. As per the Prime Minister’s directive, issued vide this Division’s letter No.5111 /2000-T-II/T-I dated 0-06-2014 and this Division’s OM N. No.5 11/2n00-T-11/T4 dated 11-07-2019, all ministries/divisions/departments are bound to relieve the officers on their selection for training course without fail and they have to make stopgap arrangements, as the nominated officers are not required to attend their offices while conducting training. Non-compliance of the directions of the Prime Minister shall tantamount disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.