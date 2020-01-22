Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Bilateral relations and ways and means to strengthen economic ties were discussed during the meeting, a PM Office statement said issued here on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser Commerce, Abdul Razaq Dawood, Permamnent Representative to United Nations at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and senior officials were also present.