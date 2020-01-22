Share:

Earlier this month, President Hassan Rouhani pointed out that Tehran seeks to stabilise the situation in the region and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran would never look to obtain an atomic weapon, with or without the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to his website President.Ir.

“We have never sought nuclear weapons […]. With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapon […]. The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact”, Rouhani underscored.

The statement comes a week after Rouhani rejected a proposal for a new "Trump deal" to resolve a nuclear spat as a “strange" offer, blaming the US President for his failure to deliver on promises.

The Iranian President commented on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously urging Trump to replace the JCPOA with his own new pact to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. POTUS responded by tweeting that he agreed with Johnson on a “Trump deal”.

His remarks followed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warning that “it depends on Europe” whether the JCPOA will remain in place after the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism, which was earlier launched by the deal’s European signatories

He underlined that Iran is poised and ready to reverse its steps on scrapping remaining limitations under the JCPOA as soon as Europe resumes compliance with the deal.

On 5 January, Tehran announced that it would no longer comply with the limits of the Iran nuclear deal, which was set to considerably reduce Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions