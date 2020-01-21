Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Leading Music Festival, The Lahore Music Meet [#LMM5] reveals the performance line-up their fifth edition scheduled to take place at Alhamra Art Center on 1st and 2nd of Feb.

“In curating Lahore Music Meet, we try to focus showcasing artists to new audiences such as introducing prog-metal band Takatak’s audience to Fareed Ayaz Qawwaal Group and Red Blood Cat opening for Mai Dhai. The festival has also allowed us to unearth some lovely musical gems like Abdullah Siddiqui, Kashmir and Wisdom Salad amongst many other acts in the past 5 years” said Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha.

Keeping up with the tradition of curating a line-up of new artists and fresh sounds from around Pakistan, #LMM5 will be showcasing Punjabi folk legend Naseebo Lal, progressive folk-rock band, Saakin, electro-pop producer Talal Qureshi and Punjabi RnB star Shamoon Ismail as a part of the indoor showcase.

The outdoor showcase, featuring a diversity of artists who encapsulate various musical spectrums of Pakistan, will present Haniya Aslam, Adil Omar, Mekaal Hassan Band, Ali Noor, Mughal-e-Funk, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Mehdi Maloof, Faris Shafi, IFRA, Gentle Robot, Madlock, Mahak Qayyum, Hassan Sheikh & Roshaan Sherwani, Towers, Maanu, Karakoram, Fake Shamans, Farheen Raza and Iqbal. The outdoor showcase will also feature Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 4 winner Auj and finalist Aarish. For its fifth iteration, the Lahore Music Meet received over 300 applications from across the country for the live performance sessions which were then crafted into a carefully curated list by co-founders Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha representing an interesting blend of pop, rock, folk, RnB, electronic and rap music from around the country.

Indeed, the Lahore Music Meet is entirely women-led and consists of Festival Directors Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha with Sana Nasir as Art Director and Munizeh Sanai as Creative Director.

#LMM5 is celebrating its fifth year as a well-established and unique platform for day long musical performances and meaningful conversations and activities pertaining to music enterprise, education and academia.

Our ultimate goals remain to create a meaningful engagement between audiences and musicians, encouraging new talents and fostering relationships between individuals within the music fraternity. By providing a platform of such scale, once every year, LMM hopes to enrich the ever growing Pakistani music ecosystem within Pakistan and abroad.