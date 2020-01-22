Share:

Islamabad - An Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N stalwart and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4 in LNG reference.

The AC took up the LNG reference for hearing on Tuesday.

During the course of hearing, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other suspects appeared before the court.

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail didn’t appear in the court due to his exemption from appearance.

Court ordered OGRA chairperson Uzma Adil and former chairman Saeed Ahmad to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million in order to make sure attendance.

During the course of hearing, the judge remarked, “We cannot impose indictment due to an absconding suspect, when report comes then proceedings will move ahead.

Court also sought arrest warrant report of absconding suspect Shahid Islam from the NAB.

The court while extending the judicial remand of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4 adjourned the hearing.

People voted for ‘New Pakistan’ and now they should face the music: Abbasi

Later on, talking to media men after hearing of the case, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi first denied reports of differences with his party and then commented upon the statement of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Abbasi said, “This is new Pakistan; if people quit eating bread then issue will stand no more.”

“People voted for ‘New Pakistan’ and now they should face the music,” he said.

PML-N leader said that flour was selling at Rs 70 per kilogram rate.

“Government is not ashamed of its failure,” he maintained.

Abbasi said if they could not give flour then at least feel regret over it.

Every day of government will cost heavily to people of Pakistan, Abbasi added. He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not even pay tax.

Everything is put to debate in assembly and unfortunately assembly is not running, he added. .

“It is good to talk over the matter of appointment of EC members as without it matters cannot run,” Abbasi said.