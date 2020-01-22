Share:

LAHORE - A 45-year-old man was killed by his relative over some monetary dispute in Lahore’s Raiwind on early Tuesday. Police said the killer fled soon after the incident. The deceased was identified by police as Shaukat Mughal, a local resident. The alleged killer, Bilal, is said to be a relative of the deceased. According to the victim family, the deceased had a monetary dispute with the killer. A murder case was registered against the accused. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing.