LOS ANGELES - Michelle Williams is taking a break from acting this year to ‘’be at home’’, as she prepares to welcome her child. The 39-year-old actress - who already has 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Kail, and has said she won’t be accepting any new acting roles for the time being, because she wants to focus on being there for her unborn tot. Michelle won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Gwen Verdon in ‘Fosse/Verdon’, and during the awards ceremony on Sunday, she said the FX show was the last job offer she’d accepted. Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the event, she said: ‘’I haven’t taken a job since [‘Fosse/Verdon’]. I have something else I have to go do. I’ll be home, but it’s a hard act to follow.’’ But Michelle already misses the role, as she bemoaned the possibility of not finding another character she loves as much as Gwen. She added: ‘’I’ve never played somebody that age before of someone from 30 to 64. There was singing, dancing. It was such a feast and knowing where to go from here, I feel a little bit stuck. Like, I want that job again. Like, Gwen in her 60s or something. I miss it.’’

Hayley Williams announces new solo single Simmer

LOS ANGELES- Hayley Williams will release new solo single ‘Simmer’ on Wednesday. The Paramore frontwoman announced in December that she is set to release her own project, ‘Petals for Armor’, and now she has confirmed the release date for the lead single. She tweeted alongside a clip of breathing noises: ‘’my first offering: ‘SIMMER’, drops 1.22.20 The ‘Misery Business’ hitmaker revealed the new solo music was on its way whilst thanking her fans for their birthday messages. Hayley wrote at the time: ‘’Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too. ‘’I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.

It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January. Happy New Year, friends.’’ Hayley’s announcement about her solo project came after she admitted she ‘’doesn’t know’’ what the future holds for Paramore. The ‘Still Into You’ group have been on hiatus since last year, and Hayley admitted she and her bandmates - Taylor York and Zak Pharro - are enjoying being friends ‘’without music’’ at the moment.

She said’: ‘’I really don’t know what’s next for Paramore.

‘’The guys and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we’re just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music.’’

Hayley previously admitted she wanted to disband Paramore - whose last album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ - three years ago.