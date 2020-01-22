Share:

LAHORE - The speakers at a seminar Tuesday stressed the need for effective measures to overcome the issues of drug addiction and its impact on society. The seminar on ‘Let’s start dialogue on drug use prevention’, organised by the National College of Arts, in collaboration with the Deputy Commissioner Office, Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & Colombo Plan, was held here at the NCA.

The speakers focused on several causes that were observed in the young generations who became addicted to drugs and said that self-belief, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and involvement in healthy activities were workable way outs to counter the drugs inclination.

They said that the main reasons of drug inclination included depression, peer pressure, unintentional dependency of medicines and lack of self-control. The students could deal with this issue in society through their artwork, they asserted. NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jaferi, NCAs faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.