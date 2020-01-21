Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Institute of Health (NIH), started a series of trainings on Infection Prevention and Control for health professionals, a statement said on Tuesday.

It said that training will be given to healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff and housekeeping personnel of federal government hospitals. This training series shall benefit, five major federal government hospitals including National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic Hospital, Federal Government Hospital (FGH) and Capital Hospital of Islamabad. Around 500 healthcare staff working at different hospitals in federal territory shall be trained under this initiative.

This series of training started from the first week of January 2020 and shall be completed by the end of February 2020.