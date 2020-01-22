Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan on the Upper Karabakh conflict, the premier’s office said on Wednesday.

In a statement, issued by the office in Islamabad, said Khan met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and the two leaders discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations that are marked by mutual trust and support.

"The prime minister appreciated Azerbaijan’s valuable contributions including as member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno [Upper] Karabakh," the statement said.

Aliyev, for his part, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support on the Upper Karabakh conflict.

Upper Karabakh is the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan illegally occupied by Armenia through military aggression since 1991.

During the meeting the two sides reiterated mutual support for each other’s national causes and determination to further deepen bilateral relation in all fields.

"The prime minister briefed President Aliyev on the grave and systematic human rights violations in the IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] as well as the devastating impact of the Indian government’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, which were accompanied by an inhumane lockdown which continues to date," the statement added.

The two leader also agreed to maintain frequent bilateral exchanges at the highest level.

Aliyev invited Khan to visit Azerbaijan.