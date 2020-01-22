Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two hours of daily strike by the paramedical staff at Civil Hospital and other government hospitals of the city continued on Tuesday.

The paramedics, led by Nazeer Ahmed Detho, Mukhtiar Khaskheli and Ahmed Rahimoon, boycotted the OPD as a result of which thousands of patients suffered.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Nazeer Ahmed Detho and other representatives of the paramedical staff said that despite their two hours of daily strike and sit-in in Karachi, the Sindh government had not approved their charter of demands.

They blamed that the Sindh government was depriving them of their genuine rights.

They urged the higher authorities to take notice of their strike and accept their demands in order to ensure uninterrupted work at the government hospitals.