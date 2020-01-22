Share:

In Lahore's Civil court, a petition has been filed to stop the last episode of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho .

A woman identified as Maham had filed the plea through her lawyer to stop the episode from airing.

The petition stated that due to the drama serial's negative impact on Pakistani women and their degradation, it needs to be halted.

After hearing the plaintiff's argument, the court had issued notices for the concerned for 24 January, 2020.

The last episode of the famous drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho is scheduled to be aired on 25 January, 2020 in cinemas across the country.